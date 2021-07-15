Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.75 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

NYSE:TWI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.90. 272,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $486.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Titan International has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $11.82.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $403.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.17 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 10.80% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Titan International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Titan International by 498.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 841,855 shares during the period. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,984,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Titan International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Titan International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 897,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 327,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 662,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 269,187 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

