Todd Foley Sells 143,141 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Director Todd Foley sold 143,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $4,974,149.75.

Olin stock opened at $43.39 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently -59.26%.

OLN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Olin by 117.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.