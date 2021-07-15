Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) CEO Acquires 31,544.40 in Stock

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) CEO Gerald Commissiong bought 1,051,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 0.03 per share, for a total transaction of 31,544.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOMDF opened at 0.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 0.03. Todos Medical Ltd. has a 52 week low of 0.02 and a 52 week high of 0.18.

Get Todos Medical alerts:

About Todos Medical

Todos Medical Ltd. engages in the development of patient-friendly blood tests for the screening of cancers. The firm focuses on the creation of a new methodology for cancer detection tests that make cancer detection more accurate, accessible and affordable to the general public. It has a two cancer screening tests, TM-B1 and TM-B2.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Todos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Todos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.