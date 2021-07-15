Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) Short Interest Up 161.2% in June

Todos Medical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOMDF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, an increase of 161.2% from the June 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,401,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Todos Medical stock opened at 0.03 on Thursday. Todos Medical has a 1-year low of 0.02 and a 1-year high of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.03.

In other Todos Medical news, CEO Gerald Commissiong bought 1,051,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 0.03 per share, with a total value of 31,544.40.

Todos Medical Ltd. engages in the development of patient-friendly blood tests for the screening of cancers. The firm focuses on the creation of a new methodology for cancer detection tests that make cancer detection more accurate, accessible and affordable to the general public. It has a two cancer screening tests, TM-B1 and TM-B2.

