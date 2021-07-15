Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at CIBC

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Topaz Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Topaz Energy from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Topaz Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

