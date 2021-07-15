Tornado (TCORE) Price Hits $39.42 on Exchanges

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.42 or 0.00120082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tornado has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tornado has a market capitalization of $236,547.40 and $46,363.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tornado alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00042113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00114823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00151129 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,813.39 or 0.99945392 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.67 or 0.00952356 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.