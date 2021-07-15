Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $31.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

