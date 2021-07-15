Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEFT. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter worth $52,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.01. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,842. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.90 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.13.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.27.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.