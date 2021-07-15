Total Se (EPA:FP) Receives €45.53 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Total Se (EPA:FP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €45.53 ($53.56).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FP. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Total and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Total stock remained flat at $€39.69 ($46.69) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,476,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a 12 month low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 12 month high of €49.33 ($58.04). The business has a fifty day moving average of €39.32.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

