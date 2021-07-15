Tourist Token Trading 30.2% Higher Over Last Week (TOTO)

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded 23.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Tourist Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tourist Token has a market capitalization of $27,368.12 and $1.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00040995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00113883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00147531 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,607.19 or 1.00134839 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Tourist Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io

Tourist Token Coin Trading

