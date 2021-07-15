Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$57.00 at Scotiabank

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.37% from the company’s previous close.

TOU has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.50.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Shares of TSE TOU traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$34.26. 277,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$12.33 and a twelve month high of C$36.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$31.49.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.0699999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$31.64 per share, with a total value of C$79,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,813,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$278,860,975.12. Also, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total value of C$108,488.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$218,603.72.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.