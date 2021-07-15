Traders Buy High Volume of Bausch Health Companies Call Options (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 31,081 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,261% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,284 call options.

BHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE:BHC opened at $28.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $14.86 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $350,866.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 84,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

