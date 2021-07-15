Traders Buy High Volume of Gatos Silver Put Options (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 3,284 put options on the company. This is an increase of 693% compared to the average volume of 414 put options.

GATO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE GATO opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Gatos Silver has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

In other Gatos Silver news, COO John Kinyon sold 22,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $377,699.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,759.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Pyle sold 26,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $487,905.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,789.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,967 shares of company stock worth $3,842,631. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. 46.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

