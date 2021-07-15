Traders Buy Large Volume of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Put Options (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 9,550 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,119% compared to the typical volume of 183 put options.

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,035.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $75,744.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 89,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,884.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,352 shares of company stock valued at $270,256. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Kennicott Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,821,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 51,795 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $355,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BXMT shares. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $30.67 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.