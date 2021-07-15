Traders Purchase High Volume of NCR Put Options (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,216 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 762% compared to the typical daily volume of 489 put options.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $57,963,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the first quarter worth about $55,038,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter worth about $965,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 20.4% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,008,000 after buying an additional 952,774 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NCR by 1,535.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,607,000 after buying an additional 839,849 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

NCR stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.36 and a beta of 1.80.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

