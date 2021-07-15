Traders Purchase Large Volume of Uniti Group Put Options (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,539 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 98% compared to the typical volume of 1,283 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 15,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,073. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.73.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

