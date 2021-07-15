Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) SVP Sells $661,478.40 in Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $661,478.40.

Shares of TT opened at $190.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $99.73 and a 1 year high of $193.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.70. The stock has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.91%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. 78.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.14.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

