Transcodium Hits 1-Day Volume of $48.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, Transcodium has traded down 10% against the US dollar. Transcodium has a market cap of $128,125.78 and approximately $48.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Transcodium coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00050790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $274.37 or 0.00844160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005455 BTC.

About Transcodium

TNS is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

