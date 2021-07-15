Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$23.64. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$23.26, with a volume of 123,538 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCL.A shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.34.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

