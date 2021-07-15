TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Sells $133,537.50 in Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $133,537.50.

Richard Dane Mauldin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of TransUnion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $119,825.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $112.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $78.02 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. TransUnion’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 27.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

