Trims LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Target Price to $220.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price objective cut by from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered LPL Financial from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.35.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $135.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.55. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares in the company, valued at $33,909,825.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in LPL Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 17.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in LPL Financial by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.