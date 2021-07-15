Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth approximately $26,846,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter worth approximately $570,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 76,501 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

TGI stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $18.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,871. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

