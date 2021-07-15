True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.89.

Several brokerages have commented on TNT.UN. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.75 price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of True North Commercial REIT stock opened at C$7.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$652.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47. True North Commercial REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.74%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

