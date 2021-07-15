Truist Securities Increases Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $162.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist Securities from $160.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the game software company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.11.

Shares of EA stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.88. 26,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,623. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.20. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $112,192.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,358,650. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $1,065,538,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,597,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,061 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 87.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 176.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $233,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,177 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

