Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives C$1.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.73.
In related news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.79 per share, with a total value of C$43,298.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,298.86.
Shares of TRQ stock traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.34. 97,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,433. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 5.59. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
