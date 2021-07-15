Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Receives C$1.73 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.73.

In related news, Senior Officer Jo-Anne Dudley purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.79 per share, with a total value of C$43,298.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,298.86.

Shares of TRQ stock traded down C$0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.34. 97,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,433. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 5.59. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12-month low of C$9.80 and a 12-month high of C$26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$666.81 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

