U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 401,242 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,825,117 shares.The stock last traded at $59.23 and had previously closed at $56.99.

The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after buying an additional 1,772,656 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,900,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.81.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

