Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stock Position Decreased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 34.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,022 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 244,795 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $24,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,233,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 591,482 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,041,000 after acquiring an additional 58,268 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 371.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 208,144 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 163,985 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,138.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 114,910 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.31.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.22. The company had a trading volume of 404,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,224,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.48 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

