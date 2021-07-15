UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Franklin Electric worth $3,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 1.5% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 15.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 5.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,301.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FELE. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

FELE stock opened at $80.27 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $87.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.85.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

