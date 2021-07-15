UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 4,346 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,415,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,337 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in M.D.C. by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,598,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,973,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in M.D.C. by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,235,000 after buying an additional 79,651 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in M.D.C. by 153.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 893,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after buying an additional 540,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDC opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.44. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

MDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

