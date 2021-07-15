UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.84 Million Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Sensient Technologies worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SXT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,384,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 718,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,030,000 after buying an additional 214,269 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,891 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $383,753,000 after purchasing an additional 154,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 207,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $84.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.71. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.78.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $359.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

SXT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.