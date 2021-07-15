UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of UniFirst worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $213.49 on Thursday. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.47.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. Sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

