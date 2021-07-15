UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.05 Million Stock Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of iRobot worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,082,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,936,000 after buying an additional 92,887 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 864,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 644,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iRobot by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,260,000 after purchasing an additional 33,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,795,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $101,964.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,445.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.83.

IRBT stock opened at $87.39 on Thursday. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $67.55 and a 1 year high of $197.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.26.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. iRobot had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

