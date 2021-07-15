UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 14,999,134 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 99.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,999,134 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TREE. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in LendingTree in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LendingTree in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in LendingTree by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on TREE. Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.50.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $189.95 on Thursday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $372.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

