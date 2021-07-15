UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 226,356 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 56.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 226,356 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $3,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDS. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2,913.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 110,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,748 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. lifted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $136,628.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $98,432.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

TDS stock opened at $21.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.16. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.27%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

