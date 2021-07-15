UBS Group AG Acquires 14,021 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 327.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,021 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 10.5% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 33,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 106.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 23.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $151,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,739 shares in the company, valued at $108,875.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $55,953.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,082 shares in the company, valued at $83,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,618 shares of company stock worth $413,049. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

