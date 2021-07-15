UBS Group AG Acquires 23,927 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 339.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTLD. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,882,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 121,512 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Heartland Express by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Express by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $17.32 on Thursday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.82.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Heartland Express Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.