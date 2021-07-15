UBS Group AG Buys Shares of 37,384 Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSAN. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cosan in the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of NYSE CSAN opened at $21.03 on Thursday. Cosan S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th.

CSAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cosan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Cosan Profile

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

