UBS Group AG Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 6,924.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 40,648 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Culp were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the 4th quarter worth about $4,589,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Culp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Culp by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 545,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 112,657 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Culp by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 174,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 105,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Culp alerts:

In other Culp news, Director Sharon A. Decker sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $41,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,019.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CULP opened at $15.86 on Thursday. Culp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $195.20 million, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The textile maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Culp had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Research analysts expect that Culp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Culp Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CULP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP).

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.