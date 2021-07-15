UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,536 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 322,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rattler Midstream by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 4.33. Rattler Midstream LP has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $98.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTLR. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

