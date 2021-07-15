UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €24.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DTE. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €22.02 ($25.91).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

DTE opened at €18.31 ($21.54) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €17.43.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.