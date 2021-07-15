UBS Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HXGBY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HXGBY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.38. The company had a trading volume of 232,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,619. Hexagon AB has a 12 month low of $9.09 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.85.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

