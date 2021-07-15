Ultra (UOS) Tops One Day Volume of $2.03 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last week, Ultra has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $142.49 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00001585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31,794.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $457.29 or 0.01438284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.44 or 0.00403983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00082659 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001285 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00020746 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002872 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,789,762 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

