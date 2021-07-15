Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Now Covered by Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of several other research reports. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

RARE opened at $84.74 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $72.83 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.87.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.05) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $34,323.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,595,596. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,444,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,524,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,019,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,462,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,923,000 after buying an additional 174,709 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

