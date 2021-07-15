UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Equities analysts expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to post earnings per share of $1.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.83. UniFirst reported earnings per share of $1.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $7.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $248.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in UniFirst by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNF traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.49. The company had a trading volume of 40,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,382. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.04. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $160.70 and a 1 year high of $258.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

