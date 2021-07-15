Unifty Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.52 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 15th. Over the last week, Unifty has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar. Unifty has a market capitalization of $24.52 million and $111,154.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifty coin can currently be bought for $23.43 or 0.00073769 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00041523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00115211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00147744 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,740.53 or 0.99948050 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.99 or 0.01001333 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty’s genesis date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,046,858 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

