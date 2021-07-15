Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.67 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 5,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 518,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.05.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.70 million. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS.

In other Unisys news, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,254.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,241.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,925 shares of company stock worth $926,758 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Unisys in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 573.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Unisys by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Unisys by 9.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unisys by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

