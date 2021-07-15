United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of ($4.37) Per Share

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of ($4.37) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($4.98). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for United Airlines’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($13.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UAL. MKM Partners started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Airlines from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus cut United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, increased their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.69. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.61.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

