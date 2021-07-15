United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.71 Per Share

Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.85. United Parcel Service posted earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $10.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.91 to $11.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $12.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.83. 59,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,892,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $116.11 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.04. The company has a market capitalization of $185.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

