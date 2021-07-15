United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,598 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 30,907 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.49% of United Rentals worth $115,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.62.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $312.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.41 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

