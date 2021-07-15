Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 15.47%.
Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.51. 8,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $234.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.36. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $24.83.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.44%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.
Unity Bancorp Company Profile
Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.
