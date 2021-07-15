Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 15.47%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNTY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.51. 8,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $234.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.36. Unity Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.56 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.44%.

In related news, CAO Laureen Cook sold 8,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $171,724.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,856 shares in the company, valued at $296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO John J. Kauchak sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $52,252.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,023.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,831 shares of company stock valued at $699,694. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

